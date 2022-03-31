We take Responsibility! Super Eagles captain Ekong Apologizes for World Cup Qualifiers fiasco

William Troost-Ekong has apologize for Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Ekong scored Nigeria’s leveler from the spot after Ghana took the lead through their captain Thomas Partey in the second leg of the World Cup playoff in Abuja.

The Black Stars would then go on to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar on away goals after the sides’ goalless result from the first leg in Kumasi.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the CB admitted that the players were as frustrated as the fans following the failure to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Ekong however thanked his Super Eagles teammates for their efforts as well as the fans, the Sports Ministry and the NFF for the roles played during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He posted:

To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket.

Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.

First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.

A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!

The fiasco in Abuja means Nigeria failed to equal the longest consecutive appearance by an African team (4). Cameroon are the only African team to qualify for four consecutive editions of the World Cup tournament.