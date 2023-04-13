We Feel Cheated! Duru slams Officiating during Rivers United Defeat to Lobi Stars

Rivers United defender, Ebube Duru has expressed dissatisfaction with the officiating in the team’s 3-2 loss to Lobi Stars in a midweek NPFL match.
The Champions conceded a 96th-minute goal handing Lobi Stars maximum points in what was an enthralling end to the game, which also saw three goals scored after the 85th minute.
The result means Lobi Stars have now opened up a six-point lead over Rivers United in group B.
“Although we feel bad about the game, we played better even with one man down; and we scored first,” the Rivers United LB explained.
“It was so funny how the referee treated us after the red card, even when it was an offside call before the – incident that led to the red card.
“The ref was frustrating the team, giving them silly advantages. He added six minutes of extra time and we played for up to ten minutes.”
⏱️ 64′ || Goal Alert
Lobi Stars 0-1 Rivers Utd
Farouk Mohammed scores from a well taken free kick#NPFL23 #MD11 #LOBRIV pic.twitter.com/ERTKKSIRU3
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) April 12, 2023