We Deserved to Win! Penalty Heartbreak for Osimhen in French Cup

Victor Osimhen has expressed his disappointment over Lille’s exit from the Coupe de la Ligue following Tuesday night’s semi-final defeat to Olympic Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

Lille could not progress to the final of the cup competition after losing 4-3 on penalties to the host.

Both sides played out a 2-2 draw after the regulation time with Lille drawing the first blood inside the opening 13 minutes via Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches.

Moussa Dembélé restored parity for Lyon four minutes later while Loïc Rémy’s stoppage time spot kick cancelled out Houssem Aouar’s 85th minute effort.

Osimhen laid the assist for Renato Sanchez’s opening goal for Lille and converted the fourth spot kick for Les Dogues.

The forward admitted that his side gave up a good fight but were not lucky enough.

“We gave in a very good fight and I think Penalty is a game of luck, So we were eliminated, but it is painful.

“I think the boys gave their all and we deserved to win and to go to Stade de France.

“But the dream has cut short so we have to continue to work hard and to improve[sic],” Osimhen said in a statement on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Osimhen and his teammates will now shift their attention to Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Super Eagles can Go Unbeaten in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – Babangida

Former Nigerian players Tijani Babangida and Garba Lawal have both expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

On Tuesday, second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup was held in Egypt and the Eagles were drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and Central Africa Republic.

Reacting to draws, the duo who won gold at Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games warned Gernot Rohr’s men over complacency, identifying island nation Cape Verde, as a tricky opposition.

“On paper we’re 100 per cent assured of victory, looking at the profile of the teams we’re facing but, you know this is football, it could be tricky,” Babangida told The Punch.

“The Eagles are young; they must avoid complacency against these teams, most especially Cape Verde. But, if we do our homework well, we’ll definitely win all our matches.”

Former Roda JC midfielder Lawal also fancy the Eagles to make it out of the group but added that they must thread with caution.

“There is no room for complacency; we just have to play the way we have been playing.

“When countries play against Eagles it’s always a different game. So, we must be prepared, do our homework and go out and win. We must not underrate any team.”

The qualifiers will kick-off in October this year.