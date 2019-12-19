We Could have done better against Enyimba – Tamara Ezekiel

Lobi Stars grind out a draw against Enyimba in a NPFL midweek game at the Enyimba International Stadium as Gbenga Ogunbote led out his team out on familiar grounds.

The Lobi Stars Coach, Ogunbote, returned to Aba, where he spent a season and helped the club book a place on the continent.

The visitors broke the dead lock in the 77th minute through Samad Kadiri, but were pegged back after the in-form Victor Mbaoma netted Enyimba’s leveler.

After the game, Lobi Stars midfielder Tamara Ezekiel told www.brila.net that they expected a game as difficult as they got.

“it was a difficult game, because playing against Enyimba in Aba is not easy.

“We pushed hard and got a goal, which I think we should have protected till the end of the game, but it’s football, we’re happy with picking a point.”