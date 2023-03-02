We Are United! Anyasi-Agwu Denies Rift in NFF, AFCON joint-bid Brouhaha

The Nigerian Football Federation 1st VP, Felix Anyasi-Agwu has denied reports he disapproves of a joint-host bid between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Anyasi-Agwu disclaimed the reports in a statement and has vowed to take legal action.
“My attention has been drawn to a malicious publication on an online blog, with the misleading title, NFF Denies Joint AFCON 2025 Bid With the Republic Of Benin, in which I was quoted to allude to being unaware of Nigeria’s bid for the hosting rights of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.”
“The entire article is built on falsehood and mischief as I have never granted an interview to any media outlet on the subject.
“It is therefore shocking that the writer, in a flagrant disregard for the ethics of journalism, could so falsely attribute such a quote to me.”
“Sadly, this is not the first of such calumny as there have been previous publications in other online platforms suggesting that there exists division within the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation.
“While I have always maintained a cordial relationship with members of the press and have consistently stood firmly for progressive and ethical journalism, it is most condemnable that some persons have rather chosen the untoward path of using their platforms to malign and create unnecessary tension.
“Consequently, I wish to sound a warning to perpetrators of such practices to desist as I will not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions against writers/editors who deploy their platforms for the spread of false and malicious content aimed at smearing my reputation and straining my professional relationships.”