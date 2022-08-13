Watford wins without Nigerian Army, Dennis completes Medicals

Watford have five Nigerians registered for the current campaign, but none was on the bench when the Hornets hosted Burnley on Friday night in the Championship.
Earlier in the week, Watford Manager Rob Edwards confirmed injuries to Tom Dele-Bashiru and Samuel Kalu.
Dele-Bashiru suffered a knee ligament damage and will be out for between 2-3 months, while Kalu suffered an hamstring injury.
Kalu can be out for up to three weeks, however there was no news of Maduka Okoye and William Troost-Ekong, the latter two were not in the squad that faced Burnley.
On the other hand, forward Emmanuel Dennis was left out as reports confirmed he was having his medicals ahead of his well reported move to Nottingham Forest this transfer window.
Emmanuel Dennis has completed the medical tests with Nottingham Forest few minutes ago. He’s gonna sign a four year deal with NFFC. 🚨🌳 #NFFC
Fee agreed with Watford and deal set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/TV4OLM1cEJ
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022