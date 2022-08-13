Watford wins without Nigerian Army, Dennis completes Medicals

By
Adebanjo
-
0
46
Hassane Kamara celebrates with Edo Kayembe after the final whistle of the Championship match between Watford and Burnley. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Watford have five Nigerians registered for the current campaign, but none was on the bench when the Hornets hosted Burnley on Friday night in the Championship.

Earlier in the week, Watford Manager Rob Edwards confirmed injuries to Tom Dele-Bashiru and Samuel Kalu.
Dele-Bashiru suffered a knee ligament damage and will be out for between 2-3 months, while Kalu suffered an hamstring injury.
Kalu can be out for up to three weeks, however there was no news of Maduka Okoye and William Troost-Ekong, the latter two were not in the squad that faced Burnley.
On the other hand, forward Emmanuel Dennis was left out as reports confirmed he was having his medicals ahead of his well reported move to Nottingham Forest this transfer window.

 

 

In Friday’s match against the Clarets, captain Tom Cleverly’s first half stoppage time goal decided the game.
The midfielder would eventually be subbed off, he picked a knocked in the process.
Eventually, the hosts finished the game with 10 men following the sending off of Hassane Kamara in the 81st minute.
Watford are currently top of the Championship table with two wins and a draw after three rounds of matches.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here