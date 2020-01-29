Watford will listen to Offers for Anderlecht and Charlton Athletic Target Isaac Success

According to reports English Championship side Charlton Athletic and Belgian giants Anderlecht have expressed interest in signing Super Eagles forward Issac Success on loan for the rest of the season.

The two clubs are said to be in the race to land the 23 year old forward before the closure of January transfer window on the 1st of February.

English base media Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that Watford are open to allowing Nigerian forward along with his compatriot Tom Dele-Bashiru join any team of their desire before the end of the current transfer window after manager Nigel Pearson confirmed he won’t be counting on them for now.

Per Glen Williams [WalesOnline], Reports emerging that Cardiff City and Anderlecht have enquired about Watford striker Isaac Success

Success has struggled for game time this season and has fallen behind Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr in the pecking order.

A move away from the Vicarage road is definitely what will benefit Success, who has seen his career stalled in the last two seasons.

Stephen Odey Nears Genk Exit, Striker has Failed to Impress since Summer Move

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey might be heading out on loan from Belgian Champions RSC Gent following his inability to break into the first team.

Odey joined the Belgian club last summer side after successful seasons with Swiss side FC Zurich, but has failed to hit the ground running in Belgium with games difficult to come by.

The former MFM FC forward has only made seven appearances in the league, with most of it as a substitute off the bench and he has also failed to score on any of the occasions.

Meanwhile, reports in Belgium are linking Greek giants Olympiakos are interested in taking the player on loan till the rest of the season and the deal could happen before the end of the current transfer window.

Odey current deal with Genk run till 2024 and the Club are reportedly not ready to cash in on the forward as they are ready to give him time.