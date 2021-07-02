Watford, West Ham strongly linked with £20m-rated Paul Onuachu

Newly promoted English Premiership side Watford FC will sound out KRC Genk for the signing of Paul Onuachu this summer.

Watford who recently completed the signing of another Nigerian forward Dennis Emmanuel are said to be looking at the 6’7″ Onuachu as they bid to keep their premier league place beyond the 2021-22 season.

H/T The Voices of The Vic quoting Adam Leventhal (The Athletic) Watford are interested in the Striker, who is valued at around £20 million.

Last season the 27 year-old finished as the Jupiler League’s top scorer with 30 goals and also picked up the Player of the Year award.

The Forward has also been strongly linked with interests from West Ham United as reported by several outlets associated with the club.