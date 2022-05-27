Watford turn down option to keep Etebo

Peter Etebo has left Watford, the club announced on its website, Friday, as the Midfielder’s season-long loan deal ended.

Etebo joined Watford in the Premier League from Stoke City back in 2021, after loan spells at Getafe and Galatasaray.

In its squad update following the end of the current campaign Watford wrote:

“Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Watford FC can confirm that five first-team players have left the club.

“…midfielder Peter Etebo has returned to parent club Stoke City following his loan spell at Vicarage Road.”

The Nigerian made 9 Premier League appearances for the Hornets – 10 in all competitions – following a serious knee injury that kept him out for five months, and managed only 27 minutes after his return.

He is expected to return to Stoke City, who finished 14th in the championship last season, because after Watford – themselves relegated to the second tier – turned down the chance to take up the Option to buy.

Etebo, 26, has one year left on his Stoke City contract, he joined the club for €7.20 million from Portuguese side Feirense in 2018.

The Potters will likely move the £29,000 per-week player on and get £1.5 million off their books.

Meanwhile Etebo isn’t expected to join Nigeria’s camp in Dallas for the international Friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.