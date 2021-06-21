Watford signs Emmanuel Dennis on €5m deal from Club Brugge

Watford FC have announced the signing of Striker Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure from Club Brugge.

Dennis, 23, is yet to finalise personal terms with Watford, who will play in the Premier League next season.

The club made the announcement of the player’s capture on Monday.

“An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm.”

Last season, Dennis was reportedly close to joining a PL club, but the deal never materialized and string of poor performances saw he loaned out to relegation battling 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga.

The Nigeria international joins Watford on a €5 million deal, with one year left on his Club Brugge contract.