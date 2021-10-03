Watford Sacks Xisco over poor results, new Manager will be named soon

Watford’s inconsistent form in the PL continues, the Hornets on Saturday with a full strength squad that included Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong hit a new low following the 1-0 defeat at Leeds.

Dennis and Ekong both played the entire duration of the match at Elland Road, but they lost their fourth game of the season and have picked just seven points from seven games.

The poor run of form has now cost Xisco Muñoz his job as Manager, news of his sack was announced on Sunday.

The 41 year-old Spaniard had only been at the helms for 10 months and becomes the first PL manager to be hooked this season.

A club statement read: “The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach.”