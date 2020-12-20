Watford Sacks Vladimir Ivić after Four months in Charge

Vladimir Ivić has been sacked as Watford Coach after four months on the job following a disappointing string of results.

Ivić oversaw Watford’s 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday but the Serbian had become unpopular among his players and Club fans for his managerial and playing styles.

Although the club sits fifth in the log, the Hornets are 9 points behind leaders Norwich.

Confirming the departure of the 43 year-old from a club statement released read:

Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Vladimir Ivić with immediate effect.

Ivic’s coaching staff will also be leaving Vicarage Road.

The Hornets thank Ivić and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere.

No further comment is available from the club.

Saturday’s defeat courtesy goals from Fraizer Campbell (9′) and an Etienne Capoue (32′) owngoal condemned the team to the fourth defeat this season.

The Manager left captain, Troy Deeney on the bench, “because of some discipline issues”, according to the Watford Observer, the Guardian reported.

Watford’s Nigerian Center half, William Troost-Ekong suffered an injury during the game and was subbed off just after the half hour mark.

His compatriots Tom Dele-Bashiru and Isaac Success were not listed for the game as both are carrying injuries.

Vladimir Ivić was Watford’s ninth Manager in five years.