Watford Defender says Ighalo will be Hard to Stop

Watford player has backed Ighalo ahead of Home Debut against ‘the Hornets’.

Following Odion Ighalo’s return to the Premier League and dream move to Manchester United, opinions have been divided.

For the most part questions bordering on if Ighalo will succeed at Manchester United and have dominated the discussions, but for Watford Defender Craig Cathcart there are no ifs.

Cathcart, 31, has hailed Ighalo’s personality and agrees he’s well deserving to get the role at United and backs the Nigerian to succeed at Old Trafford.

Describing Ighalo as a versatile and ambitious player, Cathcart said “I’m delighted for him, to be honest.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for him and I’m sure he’ll do everything in his power to make the most of it because he is an ambitious player.”

Ighalo’s debut at Old Trafford will come against his former team, Watford after the winter break on February 23 and Cathcart is optimistic the goals will rain.

“I remember when we first got into the Premier League, the big occasions against the big clubs, he’d always look forward to them, so the fact that he’s going to be given the opportunity to play at United is just huge.

“He’s got every chance to have a successful spell there, because he’s a good player and he can score goals, definitely.”