Watford could battle top PL sides to keep Troost-Ekong

With the season coming to an end the Transfer rumor-mill is in motion and speculations are in gear concerning a potential big move for Watford CB William Troost-Ekong.

Ekong has been mentioned amongst names who could be possible replacement for David Luiz at Arsenal in the summer.

The Brazilian looks to end his two-year stay with the Gunners and possible arrivals have been listed including Kalidou Koulibaly, Chancel Mbemba, Wily Boly and more.

For Ekong, his aerial prowess, quick pace, ball playing ability and defensive skills are among the qualities scouts have identified as his edge over most.

The 27 year-old quickly adopted to life at Vicarage Road but there’s a possibility he could be on the move after just one season.