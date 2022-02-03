Watford CB William Troost-Ekong rated one of EPL’s Worst players

William Troost-Ekong. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Nigeria’s jolting exit from the AFCON was a bitter pill for most but especially William Troost-Ekong, the CB was just getting into his stride following impressive performances in the three group matches but saw that progress halted following the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Until Nigeria’s elimination, Troost-Ekong’s pairings with Kenneth Omeruo and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi in the tournament conceded a single goal and the Watford player also scored one and was voted MOTM against Guinea Bissau.
However, he returns to his club base and reality to some more disheartening news, per whoscored’s ratings of the 295 players.
The Nigeria International is ranked among the 11 worst players in the English Premier League.
The 28 year-old is ranked 289th, a spot behind Chelsea’s Timo Werner, and with a rating of 6.28.

Troost-Ekong has made 15 appearances in the PL this season, playing a total of 1376 minutes completing an average of 1.1 tackles in that period, 0.4 interceptions, 5 clearances and 0.8 blocks.
His below par performances have cost Watford points and the side’s struggles to stay up in the PL cost former manager Claudio Ranieri his job and has since been replaced by Roy Hodgson.
The former Udinese man will hope turn that struggling club form around, but he must first earn the trust of the new gaffer.
Watford will be in action on Sunday as they play away against Burnley at Turf Moor.
The relegation scrap could breathe some life in the Hornets’ survival bid.

