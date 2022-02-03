Watford CB William Troost-Ekong rated one of EPL’s Worst players

Nigeria’s jolting exit from the AFCON was a bitter pill for most but especially William Troost-Ekong, the CB was just getting into his stride following impressive performances in the three group matches but saw that progress halted following the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.
Until Nigeria’s elimination, Troost-Ekong’s pairings with Kenneth Omeruo and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi in the tournament conceded a single goal and the Watford player also scored one and was voted MOTM against Guinea Bissau.
However, he returns to his club base and reality to some more disheartening news, per whoscored’s ratings of the 295 players.
The Nigeria International is ranked among the 11 worst players in the English Premier League.
The 28 year-old is ranked 289th, a spot behind Chelsea’s Timo Werner, and with a rating of 6.28.
