Watford Boss Slaven Bilic favors Dele-Bashiru, benched Ekong

William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute while Maduka Okoye was not named in the matchday squad, Sunday, when Watford hosted Hull City in a Championship clash.
Watford returned to action in the league after a four-week break, but didn’t hit the ground running.
The Hornets had picked four points from their last three games, falling off pace from he top two, but Sunday’s result helped Slaven Bilic’s side stay in the promotion race.
Despite their dominant play at Vicarage Road, Watford couldn’t breach Hull’s defence and eventually settled for a point in the goalless stalemate.
Bilic handed Tom Dele-Bashiru a rare start and the midfielder featured for the entire game.
🗣 “When I got on the ball I thought I was good, but I needed to be on the ball a bit more. I started tiring in the second half, which is normal, but it was good to get my first start.”@tomdele10 on his first Watford start since October 2020. pic.twitter.com/sXQfQYTU5c
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 11, 2022