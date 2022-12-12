Watford Boss Slaven Bilic favors Dele-Bashiru, benched Ekong

Tom Dele-Bashiru and Ozan Tufan in action during the Championship between Watford and Hull City at Vicarage Road on December 11. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute while Maduka Okoye was not named in the matchday squad, Sunday, when Watford hosted Hull City in a Championship clash.

Watford returned to action in the league after a four-week break, but didn’t hit the ground running.

The Hornets had picked four points from their last three games, falling off pace from he top two, but Sunday’s result helped Slaven Bilic’s side stay in the promotion race.

Despite their dominant play at Vicarage Road, Watford couldn’t breach Hull’s defence and eventually settled for a point in the goalless stalemate.

Bilic handed Tom Dele-Bashiru a rare start and the midfielder featured for the entire game.

Dele-Bashiru has made only three appearances for the promotion-seeking Watford, who are now fifth in the standings; seven points behind second placed Sheffield United after 22 rounds of matches.

