Watford Boss Slaven Bilic favors Dele-Bashiru, benched Ekong

🗣 “When I got on the ball I thought I was good, but I needed to be on the ball a bit more. I started tiring in the second half, which is normal, but it was good to get my first start.”@tomdele10 on his first Watford start since October 2020. pic.twitter.com/sXQfQYTU5c

— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 11, 2022