Watford Boss Hodgson talks Retirement Whether or not Hornets Escape Relegation

Watford Manager Roy Hodgson has once again reiterated, he will retire from the dug out at the end of the season regardless of whether the club survives the English Premier League relegation battle.
Hodgson, 74, was appointed Watford Manager in January after the club sacked Claudio Ranieri, with the Hornets languishing in 19th spot.
However though, 14 matches into his short spell with the club and Watford might we’ll be preparing for life in the Championship, as they remain 19th on the log with four rounds of games left to play.
They’ve picked up only two wins and two draws in that time, have lost their last five matches and have a tricky fixture run against Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Chelsea.
So, their relegation could be confirmed at the end of Sunday’s games should they lose to Crystal Palace and Everton snatch a point against Leicester City – the latter not an impossible task.
Speaking to Skysport earlier in the week, the former England manager said the agreement reached with the club was on short term and both parties had a good understanding of the circumstances around that.
“They said to me, we have this job that we think needs doing obviously it’s a short term one and certainly I made it clear it needs to be a short term one between then and the end of the season,” Hodgson explained.
” I took that job on and came out of sort of a retirement, if you like to call it that to do that particular job.
“Now the job unfortunately has ended and I have enjoyed my time doing the job I don’t think I should be putting my name forward anymore for further sortees into the world of Premiership football because it’s a very demanding world and I think perhaps now I’ve earned the right to step back and enjoy a bit of free time and spend some time with my wife and son.”
After his appointment in January, the Manager approved the signing of Nigerian Winger, Samuel Kalu, from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.