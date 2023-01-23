Watford and Troost-Ekong part Ways

William Troost-Ekong has announced his departure from Championship side Watford.

Ekong, 29, tweeted a farewell message to the team, staff and fans of Watford in a thread, on Monday.

His tweet read:

The moment has come for me to move on from @WatfordFC after 3 special seasons shared with everyone involved. From everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical & office staff and all the rest you have made my time what it was.

The coaches and most of all my teammates, I can only say thank you!!!

The Pozzo family for believing in me and the important 5 years of my career at both clubs with the highlight the promotion and a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.

To all the fans thank you for your support, it has been special going from watching as a boy to stepping on the pitch as a player. As now a fan again I wish for promotion just as much as all of you and will be back watching from the stands in the future.

COYH!

All the best,

Will

The Nigerian CB previously played for Udinese in the Serie A before he joined Watford in 2020.

That season he helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League,, but last term they were relegated against.

In the current campaign, Ekong has featured 15 times and scored once in the league.

He had two years left on his current deal at the club, but there are speculations he could return to Italy and will likely join up with Salernitana.