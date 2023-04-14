Watch: Terem Moffi’s Stunning Strike that’s Goal of the Week Contender

Terem Moffi took his goalscoring craft to a whole nother level on Thursday night in Basel.
A stunning overhead kick, timed to perfection with pure orgasmic feeling like Swiss chocolate, Moffi executed.
It was even more fitting that the goal put the team ahead in the first half; OGC Nice had fought from a goal down against their hosts at the St. Jakob Park, in a thrilling UEFA Europa Conference League match, that it proved to be.
His movement in anticipation of Gaetan Laborde’s cross, angling his body before connecting the ball. It was destined to end up in only one place.
That strike, also his second on the night, earned Moffi a place on the ballot for the UECL player of the week and Goal of the week contender.
🥇 Your vote for #UECL Goal of the Week goes to ______ 👈#UECLGOTW || @Heineken
— UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) April 13, 2023