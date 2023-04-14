Watch: Terem Moffi’s Stunning Strike that’s Goal of the Week Contender

Moffi scored a stunning an over-head volley to level against FC Basel
Terem Moffi celebrates his goal with Khephren Turam during the UEFA Europa Conference League, quarter final match against Basel. (Photo by Franco Arland/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Terem Moffi took his goalscoring craft to a whole nother level on Thursday night in Basel.

A stunning overhead kick, timed to perfection with pure orgasmic feeling like Swiss chocolate, Moffi executed.

 

It was even more fitting that the goal put the team ahead in the first half; OGC Nice had fought from a goal down against their hosts at the St. Jakob Park, in a thrilling UEFA Europa Conference League match, that it proved to be.

His movement in anticipation of Gaetan Laborde’s cross, angling his body before connecting the ball. It was destined to end up in only one place.

That strike, also his second on the night, earned Moffi a place on the ballot for the UECL player of the week and Goal of the week contender.

The Opposition coach and Goalkeeper , couldn’t be furious and would have joined in the celebration, their vestures showed restrain.

