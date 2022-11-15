Watch: Super Eagles Camp Update ahead of Portugal friendly

Ahead of Nigeria’s friendly match against Portugal, 20 players have been confirmed to have arrived camp for the eagles’ first training session as at the time of compiling this report.
The team had its first training session on Monday night in Lisbon and 18 players were involved, but by the end of the practice sessionore players had arrived the team’s camp.
Training done! 19 players in camp: Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon. Expected: Uzoho, Okoye, Dessers, Chukwueze #SoarSuperEagles #PORNGA pic.twitter.com/sH6dzfRaLq
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2022
In the latest head count, 20 players are in camp following the arrival of Maduka Okoye, who joins the team for the first time under the new Coach.
Update! Maduka Okoye just arrived. 20 players in camp: Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye. Expected: Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze #SoarSuperEagles #PORNGA
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2022