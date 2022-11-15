Watch: Super Eagles Camp Update ahead of Portugal friendly

Joseph Obisesan
CHAN Eagles in training before the 2nd-leg African Nations Championship against the Ghanaian counterparts. Photo | Twitter (NGSuperEagles)

Ahead of Nigeria’s friendly match against Portugal, 20 players have been confirmed to have arrived camp for the eagles’ first training session as at the time of compiling this report.

The team had its first training session on Monday night in Lisbon and 18 players were involved, but by the end of the practice sessionore players had arrived the team’s camp.

In the latest head count, 20 players are in camp following the arrival of Maduka Okoye, who joins the team for the first time under the new Coach.

Update! Maduka Okoye just arrived. 20 players in camp: Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye. Expected: Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze #SoarSuperEagles #PORNGA

— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2022

Portugal hosts Nigeria in an international friendly ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign.

