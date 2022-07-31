Watch: Sad End to Calvin Bassey’s Ajax debut

Calvin Bassey was sent off 16 minutes into his Ajax debut in the Johan Cruijff Shield against PSV Eindhoven.
Bassey who had not played a single pre-season game since his €23 million move from Rangers was confirmed on July 20.
See also: Ajax completes Calvin Bassey’s deal, handed Jersey Number worn by former Arsenal and Barcelona Star
The Defender was thrown into the fray as a second half substitute with the scoreline pegged at 2-2 at the Amsterdam ArenA on Saturday.
Ajax trailed 4-3 in the 72nd minute – having conceded twice since the double substitution that saw Bassey and Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus come on.
The latter found the back of the net, but the Dutch Champions found themselves chasing the game and with a man down after a VAR review of a lounging tackle by Bassey.
It was reckless indeed, and needlessly aggressive earning the Nigeria a quick bath and it effectively put the game beyond salvaging for Ajax.
🫣
Ajax No. 3️⃣3️⃣’s debut:
Calvin Bassey vs PSV
⏱️ 16mins
🔴 Red Card
Viewer’s Discretion 🚨
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/cuJt0vPppl
— Adebanjo Adeniyi (@deniyiclement) July 31, 2022