Watch: Sad End to Calvin Bassey’s Ajax debut

Calvin Bassey leaves the field after a red card during the match between Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Photo | Getty Images

Calvin Bassey was sent off 16 minutes into his Ajax debut in the Johan Cruijff Shield against PSV Eindhoven.

Bassey who had not played a single pre-season game since his €23 million move from Rangers was confirmed on July 20.

 

The Defender was thrown into the fray as a second half substitute with the scoreline pegged at 2-2 at the Amsterdam ArenA on Saturday.
Ajax trailed 4-3 in the 72nd minute – having conceded twice since the double substitution that saw Bassey and Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus come on.
The latter found the back of the net, but the Dutch Champions found themselves chasing the game and with a man down after a VAR review of a lounging tackle by Bassey.
It was reckless indeed, and needlessly aggressive earning the Nigeria a quick bath and it effectively put the game beyond salvaging for Ajax.

 

Saturday’s sending off was the first for the player in his senior team appearances, since turning pro and the third in his career.
He has made 70 competitive senior team appearances for Club and Country since 2020.
Meanwhile, the Dutch season’s curtain raiser ended 5-3 and with it went the chance of Bassey picking up his first silverware with de Godenzonen.

