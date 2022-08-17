Watch: Nwakali’s incredible assist in SD Ponferradina win

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
138
Nwakali celebrates with his SD Ponferradina teammate. Photo | Facebook (SD Ponferradina)

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has celebrated the bright start to to life with Segunda Liga side, SD Ponferradina, following Monday’s victory against FC Cartegena.

Nwakali picked up an assist as SD Ponferradina snatched victory in a dramatic game at the Cartagonova.

The 24 year-old played the entire duration of the encounter in the nervy 3-2 victory.
On Tuesday, the Midfielder tweeted his excitement with the game’s outcome and his contribution.

 

 

 

Next up for the Midfielder and his teammates is the home game against Ibiza on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here