Watch: Nwakali’s incredible assist in SD Ponferradina win

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has celebrated the bright start to to life with Segunda Liga side, SD Ponferradina, following Monday’s victory against FC Cartegena.
Nwakali picked up an assist as SD Ponferradina snatched victory in a dramatic game at the Cartagonova.
— Nwakali25 (@nwakali25) August 16, 2022
The 24 year-old played the entire duration of the encounter in the nervy 3-2 victory.
On Tuesday, the Midfielder tweeted his excitement with the game’s outcome and his contribution.
The best way to start the season 3points one assist we move pic.twitter.com/oOa1SX5K9H
— Nwakali25 (@nwakali25) August 15, 2022