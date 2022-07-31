Watch Joe Aribo’s stunning solo goal against Villarreal

Southampton's Joe Aribo celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the pre-season friendly match against Villarreal at St. Mary's Stadium. (Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images)

Joe Aribo announced himself to Southampton fans with a perfect solo goal in the pre-season clash against Villarreal on Saturday.

Aribo scored in the second half to level the game at 1-1, but Villarreal later snatched a late goal to run away 2-1 winners.
Unai Emery’s side scored the only goal of the first half when Yeremy Pino went low to head home, past Gavin Bazunu.
Aribo then responded with a stunning solo effort around the hour mark drew the two sides level to the delight of the Southampton faithful.
Aribo picked possession at the edge of Southampton box, ran past half way mark before beating three defenders and slot the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

 

The Nigerian international had the ball in the net yet again moments later though it was flagged for offside.
Villarreal’s talisman Gerard Moreno made the most of some poor defending from Jan Bednarek to fire the visitors ahead again and this time there was no coming back for the Saints.
Southampton will kick off the new PL season away at Tottenham on Saturday August 6, before hosting Leeds at St Mary’s on August 13.

