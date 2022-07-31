Watch Joe Aribo’s stunning solo goal against Villarreal

Joe Aribo announced himself to Southampton fans with a perfect solo goal in the pre-season clash against Villarreal on Saturday.
Aribo scored in the second half to level the game at 1-1, but Villarreal later snatched a late goal to run away 2-1 winners.
Unai Emery’s side scored the only goal of the first half when Yeremy Pino went low to head home, past Gavin Bazunu.
Aribo then responded with a stunning solo effort around the hour mark drew the two sides level to the delight of the Southampton faithful.
Aribo picked possession at the edge of Southampton box, ran past half way mark before beating three defenders and slot the ball beyond the goalkeeper.
Settling in nicely, @J_Aribo19 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DxWseOaieL
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 30, 2022