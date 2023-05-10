Watch: Italian Actor Walks Nude To Celebrate Napoli’s Scudetto Win

Famous Italian comedian and actor Francesco Paolantoni kept a promise he made weeks earlier amid the prospect of Napoli winning the Serie A title after 33 years.
With Napoli’s victory, Paolantoni fulfilled his promise of eating a meal of pasta and potatoes while barefoot and nude.
He covered his private part with the pot as he marched along the Lungomare, a waterfront promenade, with fans alongside, cheering him.
The actor kept his word and bravely took on the nearly impossible task, grabbing the attention of social media as pictures of his unusual feast rapidly went viral.
Un pazzo ma di parola….#Paolantoni pic.twitter.com/fef8YlHEbE
— Fabio (@Fabio_nacn) May 6, 2023