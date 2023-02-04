Watch Abdularazak’s Golazo as Continues to make case for Anderlecht first team spot

Ishaq Abdulrazak scored a brace as Anderlecht U23 fought back from two goals down to earn a point in the Belgian Challenger Pro League match at home against Lommel SK on Friday.
The second half brace opened Abdularazak’s goal account in the division having featured in 10 outings already this season.
Anderlecht had fallen behind in the opening 24 minutes to Alonso Martinez’s brace (16′, 24′) , before the 20 year-old Nigerian midfielder stepped up for the hosts.
He halved the deficit in the 65th minute before a stoppage time (90+3′) equalizer earned his team a point.
