Washed up Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick to save Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick, his second in the Premier League this season, as Manchester United pipped Norwich to return to winning ways and keep their top four hopes alive.
Ronaldo scored a first half brace (7′, 32′) but Manchester United let the lead slip as the relegation battling Norwich pulled level.
The Canaries halved the deficit before the break, Teemu Pukki setting up Kieran Dowell for his first PL goal of the season.
Dowell then returned the favor as he provided the assist for Pukki’s goal in the 52nd minute.
As the game lingered, it appeared Ralf Rangnick’s side would settle for a share of the spoils.
The Red Devil’s had gone three matches without a win, including back to back PL games, defeat to Everton at Goodison Park being the latest.
However, the Talisman would seize the game by the scruff and reminded his doubters that he might he have much more juice in his tank.
With 14 minutes left on the clock, Ronaldo delivered a spectacular free kick to clinch all three points and send the Red Devils to within three points of fourth placed Tottenham, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Brighton.
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 810th Career Goal & 60TH CAREER HAT TRICK!
