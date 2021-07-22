Warnock reveals Chuba Akpom’s Besiktas transfer condition

English championship side Middlesbrough are willing to allow forward Chuba Akpom leave the club on loan in the current transfer window.

Besiktas have emerged the top destination for the Akpom, who only joined The Boro last season.

The 25 year-old scored five goals and provided two assists in 39 league appearances in his first term at the club.

Manager Neil Warnock has sanctioned several buys this season, including the transfer of Uche Ikpeazu, but continues to target more Forward reinforcements and wants assurances with Akpom if there the transfer targets fall through.