Wanted Man! Gernot Rohr Courting Interests as Super Eagles Contract talks Lingers

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed that there are two offers he could consider should contract renewal talks with the NFF breakdown.

Several reports have suggested that Rohr is close to reaching an agreement and signing the new contract which will see him earn his wage in Naira and also be mandated to give players based in the NPFL a look in.

However, the 66-year-old has revealed that the contract has been returned to the Federation with his conditions clearly stated and now waiting for their response.

He believes if an agreement becomes unlikely, he will be forced to consider other has options on the table.

“If the answer I give with some little changes in my contract is positive, I will continue,” Rohr told ESPN.

“If not, I have to see what they give me because I have still the request from two other federations. I received it – they are waiting for my answer – but I take my time to give the NFF to make the final draft before I answer them.”

Rohr added that he has agreed to a salary reduction as the result of the ongoing current global pandemic.

“Of course, everybody in the moment has an obligation to understand that there are no matches. Clubs and federations have problems with money, even if they have assistance from FIFA or UEFA, but everybody has to be ready to make sacrifices.

“So I already told NFF that in the months from April to June, we are agreed to cut our salaries, which is also a sign of solidarity.”