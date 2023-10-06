Waldrum will Continue as Super Falcons Head Coach

NFF Executive Committee Member, Aisha Falode has revealed that Randy Waldrum will continue as head coach of the Super Falcons.
The NFF chief revealed that Waldrum’s contract officially expires at the end of this month, however, talks are ongoing and the final details of his new contract are being discussed.
On the timeline of the contract renewal, Falode revealed that the coach will sign the dotted lines when he resumes for Nigeria’s next international game in the Olympic WAFCON qualifiers.
“Randy’s contract until the end of this month. His contract does not end until the end of October,” Falode said during a guest appearance on Brila FM.
“Of course the NFF has directed the technical committee whose job it is to engage coaches for employment or renegotiation of their contract.
“He has directed that they start engaging randy and looking forward towards renegotiating and extending his contract, and signing a new one with him. I am sure they already started that.”
“When he comes to Nigeria, he should be coming to Nigeria very shortly. He should be coming for the Olympics and WAFCON qualifiers.