Waldrum off to Turkey for Super Falcons Friendly despite being Owed 1-year Salary by NFF

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nigeria’s WNT head Coach, Randy Waldrum is in Turkey, where the team will play Haiti and New Zealand in the penultimate international window before the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in July.

However, Waldrum still has a pending 12-month unpaid wages issues with the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 66 year-old is on a $10,000-per month salary, but the American and his Nigerian assistants are owed a year’s long wage.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in July, and the Super Falcons will get their campaign under way against Canada, on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

