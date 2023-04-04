Waldrum off to Turkey for Super Falcons Friendly despite being Owed 1-year Salary by NFF

Nigeria’s WNT head Coach, Randy Waldrum is in Turkey, where the team will play Haiti and New Zealand in the penultimate international window before the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in July.
However, Waldrum still has a pending 12-month unpaid wages issues with the Nigeria Football Federation.
The 66 year-old is on a $10,000-per month salary, but the American and his Nigerian assistants are owed a year’s long wage.
Coach Randy Waldrum is off to Turkey with @NGSuper_Falcons for two friendlies next week, even though he has not yet been paid his $10, 000/month part time wages in the last 12 months. NFF say they're working to pay him before the @FIFAWWC kicks off
— Colin NOT Collins 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@ColinUdoh) April 3, 2023