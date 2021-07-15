Waldrum invites Oparanozie, Ijeh, Zogg… Oshoala not in Super Falcons Squad

Almost three years since her forced exile from the national team Desire Oparanozie will return to the team.

Oparanozie was named in the 26-woman squad for the Super Falcons to compete in a six-nation tournament, September.

The Forward’s headlines the list that also includes returnee Ini-Abasi Umotong with a debut call ups for three foreign based players Megan Ashleigh, Mowaninuola Dada and Josephine Ijeh.

One name that was conspicuously from the list, however, was Asisat Oshoala.

The UWCL winner “reportedly” picked up an injury in the team’s WNT Summer tour of the USA in June.

It’s however unclear if she has recovered or whether Head Coach Randy Waldrum wants to rests his top star.

Full list of Players invited for the Super Falcons camp in Austria

Goalkeepers : Tochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Patience Okeke, Yewande Balogun.

Defenders : Glory Ogbonna, Osinachi Ohale, Onyinyechi Zogg, Nicole Payne, Michelle Alozie, Meghan Ashleigh, Josephine Ijeh.

Midfielders : Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Toni Payne, Mowaninuola Dada.

Forwards : Rasheedat Ajibade, Francisca Ordega, Gift Monday, Joy Bokiri, Uchenna Kanu, Ebere Orji, Ini-Abasi Umotong, Evelyn Ijeh, Desire Oparanozie.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who are due to miss the Olympic games in Tokyo, will feature as hosts in the tournament which kicks off September 14, 2021.

Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Morocco have all confirmed their participation in the exhibition event.