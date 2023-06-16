Waldrum drops Okobi, Super Falcons FIFA Women’s World Cup Squad Announced

Joseph Obisesan
Randy Waldrum, Super Falcons, FIFA Women's World Cup
Super Falcons head Coach Randy Waldrum with the team during the 2022 WAFCON. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

Nigeria WNT head Coach, Randy Waldrum has finalized his list of 23 players for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Waldrum’s squad includes the regulars such as Asisat Oshoala, attacking midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade, and the history-making captain Onome Ebi.

 

The team also features first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, solid defenders Osinachi Ohale and Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde and Christy Ucheibe, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Desire Oparanozie.

A notable absentee from the list is midfielder, Ngozi Okobi who is now likely to miss her first Women’s World Cup tournament since her debut in the competition in 2015.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s campaign in the tournament will see them play against Canada, co-host nation Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

This edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is particularly significant as it features a record-breaking 32 teams, the same number as the men’s finals held in Qatar the previous year.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France).

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France).

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA).

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenine, Spain); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France).

