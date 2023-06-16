Waldrum drops Okobi, Super Falcons FIFA Women’s World Cup Squad Announced

Nigeria WNT head Coach, Randy Waldrum has finalized his list of 23 players for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.
Waldrum’s squad includes the regulars such as Asisat Oshoala, attacking midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade, and the history-making captain Onome Ebi.
The team also features first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, solid defenders Osinachi Ohale and Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde and Christy Ucheibe, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Desire Oparanozie.
A notable absentee from the list is midfielder, Ngozi Okobi who is now likely to miss her first Women’s World Cup tournament since her debut in the competition in 2015.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s campaign in the tournament will see them play against Canada, co-host nation Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.
This edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is particularly significant as it features a record-breaking 32 teams, the same number as the men’s finals held in Qatar the previous year.