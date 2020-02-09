Walcott wants More Responsibility for Alex Iwobi At Everton

Everton winger Theo Walcott is expects a whole lot more of brilliant performances from club-mate, Alex Iwobi this season.

Iwobi is yet to really make a big impact at Everton since joining from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £35 million in the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian star has netted once in 17 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, while he has two goals and an assist in 21 matches in all competitions.

But, Walcott has backed the 23 year-old to excel at the club for the rest of the season and beyond.

“He’s sort of a kid that would settle in anywhere. He’s taken to it really well and what he is doing on the training field is really impressive,” Walcott was quoted by tbrfootball.

“He’s just a hard worker through and through. At times at Arsenal, he was in and out and he was tried in different positions.”

“Here I feel he can express himself a lot more and use his attributes, his skills and his energy.”

“I’m not the manager but I feel like he likes to be on the ball, be in the middle of the game and express himself.”