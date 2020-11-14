‘Wahala’ in Super Eagles over Victor Osimhen’s Injury

Super Eagles Forward Victor Osimhen will be assessed further ahead of Nigeria’s second-leg AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone after he picked up an injury on Friday.

Osimhen was replaced in the 78th minute during the first-leg of the tie in Benin from a suspected dislocated shoulder.

He was driven to the hospital immediately after the game. Footballlive gathers he has since returned to the team’s camp and the initial fears of a more serious injury have been allayed.

Reports from the camp also suggests teammates were visibly worried about the Forward’s health and they could barely eat the dinner as they wore long faces.

There are reports that the Player has been in touch with his Serie A club, Napoli, to calm their worries over the injury as well.

According to @Gazzetta_it, Osimhen has contacted Napoli tonight to reassure that his injuries aren’t serious, and his wrist is not broken. — Everything Napoli (@NapoliAndNaples) November 13, 2020

However, the Nigeria Coaches are undecided if the 21 year-old will feature for the Super Eagles in Freetown for the second-leg clash against the Leone Stars on Tuesday.

Osimhen, who is top scorer in the qualifiers, netted one of four goals for Nigeria in Benin as the home side raced to a 4-0 lead inside half an hour.

But, the Leone Stars turned the game around to earn a pricey draw, snatching a valuable point as the game ended 4-4.

On Tuesday Sierra Leone will host Nigeria, who still top Group L with 7 points.