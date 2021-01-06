WAFU B U17: Lawal confident as Eaglets battle Ivory Coast’s Young Elephants

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal is confident Golden Eaglets can step up and deliver at the ongoing 2020 WAFU B U17 championship in Togo.

The Eaglets will lock horns with their Ivorian counterparts in their opening group B game later today.

There was mild drama when the team arrived Lome but were denied, by the local organizers, to have their MRI scans. The drama was de-escalated subsequently.

However, Lawal said he’s confident (the team will pass the scans) and go on to deliver against the young Elephants.

“I believe they can win, but it’s not going to be an easy game, first game is always important and most difficult, but they can win,” said the former Super Eagles midfielder.

“They are the youngest in the tournament and we are afraid of the MRI that why we took the right players to the tournament and that is fantastic, because all of them are young have chance to play football.

The WAFU championship serves as qualifiers for the next CAF U17 African cup of Nations.