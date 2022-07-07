WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Bounce Back!

Nigeria responded to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opening group C game defeat with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Botswana on Thursday at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan.
A goal in each half; the opener from Ifeoma Onumonu (21′) and the second strike from substitute Christy Ucheibe’s powerful header (48′) ensured the Super Falcons bounced back to earn their first points in the WAFCON.
The team looked sharper, played with more directness and coordination than they managed against South Africa.
Head Coach Randy Waldrum made three changes to the line up against South Africa.
The American handed veterans Francesca Ordega and Ngozi Okobi starting berths, while Chiamaka Nnadozie returned as first choice goalkeeper after serving her suspension.
Meanwhile the absence of Asisat Oshoala meant Ifeoma Onumonu started as the lone Striker upfront and Ashleigh Plumptre was not listed in the squad over fitness concerns.
It was always going to be an easy game for the Holders as was on paper and the Falcons dominated both halves and every meaningful stats box.
Importantly, the get their campaign and bid for a record-extending 10th title on back on track heading into the final game against Burundi.
Burundi are already eliminated from the WAFCON following their second defeat, they lost 3-1 to South Africa who could finish top of the group after the final round of matches in the first round.