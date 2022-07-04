WAFCON 2022: South Africa stuns Nigeria again in Group Opener

South Africa scored two second-half goals to stun Nigeria yet again, and get their campaign at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations off to a winning start.
The encounter went down inside Stade Moulay Hassan with a sizable crowd, and they were lively, cheering on two of the WAFCON’s title favorites.
However, all that funfair in the stands wasn’t reflected in the first half as it was a drab affair.
But, after the resumption the game livened up and just past the hour mark South Africa broke the deadlock.
Jermaine Seoposenwe scored the game’s opener after a clumsy defending by the Nigerian defence.
Two minutes later, Desire Ellis was celebrating with the South African bench, as her team cut through Nigeria’s non-existent midfield and split the defence with a fine pass.
Hildah Magaia’s intelligent run behind her marker was picked up and the through pass fell kindly onto her path.
The 27 year-old coolly beat the onrushing Tochukwu Oluehi, who deputized in goal for the Super Falcons.
