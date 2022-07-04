WAFCON 2022: South Africa stuns Nigeria again in Group Opener

Rasheedat Ajibade with the ball during Nigeria's game against South Africa in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations group C game at the Stade Moulay Hassan. Photo credit | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

South Africa scored two second-half goals to stun Nigeria yet again, and get their campaign at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations off to a winning start.

The encounter went down inside Stade Moulay Hassan with a sizable crowd, and they were lively, cheering on two of the WAFCON’s title favorites.
However, all that funfair in the stands wasn’t reflected in the first half as it was a drab affair.
But, after the resumption the game livened up and just past the hour mark South Africa broke the deadlock.
Jermaine Seoposenwe scored the game’s opener after a clumsy defending by the Nigerian defence.
Two minutes later, Desire Ellis was celebrating with the South African bench, as her team cut through Nigeria’s non-existent midfield and split the defence with a fine pass.
Hildah Magaia’s intelligent run behind her marker was picked up and the through pass fell kindly onto her path.
The 27 year-old coolly beat the onrushing Tochukwu Oluehi, who deputized in goal for the Super Falcons.

 

 

Banyana Banyana, however did slip up at the back after taming the Falcons attack line led by Asisat Oshoala for the most part of the game.
Oshoala herself was later taken off in a forced substitution (82′) after she suffered a knock.
Nigeria’s consolation goal would eventually come in the second minute of stoppage time through Rasheedat Ajibade.
The final whistle confirmed Nigeria’s defeat to South Africa in the opening games of back to back WAFCON tournaments – and the third defeat to Desiree Ellis.
Ellis has now won more games against Nigeria than any South African NT Coach – Men and Women.
The 59 year-old who is a two-time CAF Women’s Coach of the year could be nominated for the award again on Tuesday when the nominees for the Women’s category of the awards will be announced.

