WAFCON 2022: Okobi, Oparanozie react to Super Falcons semi-final defeat

A dramatic 90 minutes that saw two Nigerian players sent off and several penalty calls overlooked, the semi-final between the defending champions and host nation, Morocco has left many trying to catch their breath.

It was an entertaining semi-final, although the quality of play would often dip, both did go toe-to-toe for 120 minutes.

The Nigerian team showed doggedness, lost a player three minutes after the restart from the interval and another 23 minutes later.

Eventually the 9 players – after four substitutions – executed 49 minutes against Morocco’s wave of attacking threat.

Yet, the Super Falcons held on and for some of the stunning saves made in the game, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was voted Player of the Match.

Reacting to the defeat, Midfielder Ngozi Okobi shared a message of support to her teammates.

But know that I love you all from my heart ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kS6YeBgz0H — ngozi okobi (@NgoziOkobi) July 19, 2022

Okobi played herself saw 89minutes of action and could have given Nigerian the lead in the first half, but effort from range was well off target as Nigeria transited quickly to attack after a good defensive press in the attacking third.

Her thoughts of the game was echoed by Forward Desire Oparanozie, who missed the match due to travelling hitches.

Oparanozie also praised the team’s courage against the host Nation and with two players less.

True definition of the naija spirit. You gave and left everything out there on the pitch, against all odds. I couldn’t be more proud of this team #TheSuperFalcons — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) July 18, 2022

Nigeria will now face Zambia in the third place play-off on July 22 at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.