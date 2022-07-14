WAFCON 2022: Debut FIFA Women’s World Cup tickets for Morocco and Zambia

Host Nation Morocco continue their blitzing run in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Botswana 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the tournament.
Morocco reach the last four of the AWCON for the first time in their history following Wednesday’s victory.
They were also joined by Zambia, who equally achieved their best ever record in the competition.
Shepolopolo beat Senegal 4-2 in the shootout after both teams couldn’t be separated in 120 minutes following a 1-1 result.
Both teams reach the last four of the tournament and have also booked their places at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.