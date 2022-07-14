WAFCON 2022: Ajibade settles grudge Nigeria v Cameroon QF match, Falcons book World Cup ticket

A second half goal from Rasheedat Ajibade was enough to earn Nigeria a spot in the last four of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as the Super Falcons edged the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in Casablanca, Thursday night.

Ajibade found the back of the net in the 57th minute to break the deadlock after a cagey first half.

The defending Champions dominated the game on possession on amount of shots, including passes made and only in shots on target did Cameroon managed to find an edge.

Eventually, the outcome was a true reflection of the game itself as Nigeria march on into a record extending 13th semi-final berth.

In retrospect, Thursday’s encounter was a repeat of the 2016 final of the same tournament when Nigeria pipped hosts Cameroon one-nil in Yaounde to win their 8th WAFCON title.

Similarly, the most successful National team in Africa have booked their place in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It will be a record 9th appearance for Nigeria at the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.