Players Abroad Vintage Balogun described as “Classy” By Adebanjo - September 15, 2022 0 124 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Armstrong Oko-Flex (C) attempts to get the ball past Leon Balogun (L) and Jimmy Dunne (R) during the Championship match between Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images) Thirty-four year old Leon Balogun marched out and into action for his first full debut for Queens Park Rangers and the CB has earned plaudits for his performance. Balogun, who joined QPR as a free Agent after his time at Rangers ended in July, made his second appearance for the team. His first outing was an eight minutes cameo in the defeat to Swansea in the English Championship, earlier this month. On Wednesday, head Coach Michael Beale named the Nigerian as a starter and QPR beat Millwall, 2-0 away at the Den with goals from Chris Willock (54′) and Stefan Johansen (71′). Speaking on Balogun’s impact in the game, Beale described it as ‘Classy’. “An outstanding full debut that was from him,” Michael Beale said. “That is his first game really since the Scottish Cup Final in the middle of May. He came straight in next to Jimmy (Dunne) and showed his class.”