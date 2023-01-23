Villarreal maintains LaLiga top 4 push, Chukwueze denied

Villarreal grind out a result at home against a stubborn Girona side on Sunday in their LaLiga clash at Estadio de la Cerámica.
A stoppage time penalty in the 11th minute of added time eventually broke the deadlock, Dani Parejo beating the Girona goalkeeper to snatch all three points in the game.
Villarreal had missed an initial opportunity to take the lead in the third minute of extra-time when Gerard Moreno’s penalty was saved.
The visitors were valiant, playing from the 78th minute with 10 men following the sending off of Santiago Bueno, who was shown a second yellow card for tripping a goal-bound opponent.
He received his first caution in the opening three minutes of the game.
Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze was handed a starter’s berth by Villarreal boss Quique Setien.
Chukwueze played for Eighty-minutes, but the winger was denied both the chance to score or get an assist, owing to Paulo Gazzaniga brilliance between the sticks.
This season, the 23 year-old has scored only 1 goal and registered 3 assists in 17 league appearances.
In spite of his league form, the club have been on a five-game unbeaten streak (4w 1d), and they move into 5th place on the standings.