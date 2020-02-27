Villarreal Goal Drought Doesn’t Bother Samuel Chukwueze

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze says he’s not worried by his current lack of goals insisting that they will soon start trickling in.

Chukwueze has had a torrid time in front of goal this season netting only four times across all competitions for the Yellow Submarines.

The tricky winger, who showed some flashes of brilliance at the early stage of the season, last scored for his team in their 3-1 loss against Celta Vigo back in November.

Speaking about his goal drought, the 20-year-old says all he needs is extra luck and more hard work.

“Goals come with luck. I have had a couple of chances this season and I make attempts to convert them but you know you just have to keep trying,” he told AOIfootball.com.

“I’m actually not bothered because it is still a learning process for me and I know very soon what I have been practicing will start manifesting.”

The Super Eagles star will also be looking to play more prominent role for his club having only started once in his last five appearances for Javier Calleja’s men.