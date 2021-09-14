Villarreal boss Unai Emery gives injury update on Liverpool and Arsenal target Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze will not be available when Villarreal get the UEFA Champions League campaign under way on Tuesday with the fixture against Atalanta, but manager Unai Emery has given an update on the injuries in the team.
Chukwueze underwent two surgeries between February and June and missed the Europa League final as well as the team’s pre-season for the 2021-22 season, but the 22 year-old could be nearing full recovery.
In his pre-game presser ahead of the UCL match against Atalanta, Emery revealed some players have returned albeit he didn’t give up names.
The Villarreal boss expressed optimism that the squad will find its best form again with the returnees.
“We’ve got some footballers back, who hadn’t had pre-season because of COVID-19 or because of injury,” said Emery.
“The team is ready to be able to prepare the games and try and be at their best in every moment. I see really keen people, people ready to perform.
“It’s great to see how the squad works. This means I have to demand more of myself, I need to get things right and know how to read the match depending on the opponent.”
Emery may have also given an update regarding the Nigerian winger specifically during the press routine.
“He’s (Chukwueze) going a little bit slower than we wanted to and we still want to go cautiously with him.”
Last year the Nigerian was a subject of very strong interests from Liverpool and Arsenal were rumored to have made inquiries about the youngster.