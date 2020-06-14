Villarreal Boss Hails Chukwueze and Co After winning start to Post COVID-19 LaLiga

VIGO, SPAIN - JUNE 13: Manu Trigueros of Villarreal is congratulated after scoring the match winning goal during the Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Villarreal CF at Abanca-Balaídos on June 13, 2020 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Villarreal coach, Javi Calleja has heaped praises on Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze and his team mates following their hard fought win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Chukwueze who came on in the second half Gerrard Moreno and helped his side secured all three points at stake by setting up Manu Trigueros for the winner in the 90th-minute.

 

Speaking to the club’s official website after the match, Coach Calleja praised his team for their hard work and described the victory as very important one.

 

“We have played a complete match, from start to finish. In the first part we were already able to score. After the break, we leveled off a bit more until the final minutes came. Then we were more vertical and the players we have made the difference.

 

“Those who have started from the bench were aware of what the game needed. The work has been extraordinary for everyone,” he said.

 

Chukwueze and his teammates will now turn their attention to the clash against Mallorca on Tuesday.

